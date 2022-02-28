Benson Polytechnic senior described as 'true leader' on boys basketball team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - March is near and that means playoff basketball is on the horizon. For the first time since 2019, large school state champions will be crowned in the OSAA.

Basketball teams certainly need stars to go far at state, but they also need those kids who have the heart, the hustle, and the desire like Benson Polytechnic players have in senior Carlos Barfield.

"When you got a kid like Carlos, he really just brings things together. You are talking about a certain level of selflessness, man. That dude, he just cares about us, no matter what," said Earl Clark, Benson Polytechnic High School head coach.

Clark serves as campus security by day, head boys basketball coach by night - a leader all the time at his alma mater.

"If we want to win, everyone has to accept their role and that’s what I do. I’ll do anything it takes to win," Barfield said.

Barfield is the piece who keeps it all together for the "Techsters."

"The 'Glue Guy,' Draymond Green. I try to be a little bit like him, I try to go out there and play like he does and being that intensity on the floor like he does," he said.

Barfield brings the heat on the hustle boards just like his coach did for Benson's class of 1995.

While Benson's campus is at John Marshall High School for the next three years during a remodel, Clark's remodel of the basketball team with his staff was desperately needed after an unforgettable 0-24 season five years ago.

"Benson has a rich tradition, the expectations are high. and so for us to be able to get things back to where we are respectable and we just want to keep on building from here," Clark said.

After turning in their best season in nearly a decade, the seven-member senior class will get a taste of the playoffs with the blue and orange.

"We've found an identity of what a Benson Techman is and hopefully that will follow through for the next generation for junior to the freshman to the sophomores," said Barfield.

"I am sure he has taken more charges than anybody on the team. He’s the type of guy, you can start him, take him off the bench, it doesn’t matter how many minutes he plays, always 100% locked in," Clark said about Barfield. "Gives it every day at practice and does all of the positive things that you need on and off the court, man. Just a true leader."

