The Oregon Ducks (15-10) are outside shots to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline, the 46th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Oregon and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are at home against the UCLA Bruins. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Oregon NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 46th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-New Year +12500 39th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon Team Stats

Oregon's +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (100th in college basketball).

This year, the Ducks are 11-4 at home with a 3-4 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Oregon is 11-4 when playing as the favorite, with four wins (4-6) when listed as the underdog.

In Pac-12 action, Oregon is 9-5. That's compared to a 6-5 record outside of the conference.

Oregon Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-6 | Q2 Record: 6-2 | Q3 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 2-0

3-6 | 6-2 | 4-2 | 2-0 Oregon has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Oregon is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Oregon Players

The Ducks points and assists leader is Will Richardson. He averages 14.1 points per game and records 5.5 assists.

N'Faly Dante paces Oregon with 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Ducks are led by Richardson from long distance. He connects on 1.7 shots from deep per game.

Oregon's blocks leader is Kel'el Ware, who averages 1.4 per game. Richardson leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.