Wagers on the Portland-San Diego game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer and are in an area where online sports betting is legal, keep reading to see how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus before it's too late!

San Diego vs. Portland Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jenny Craig Pavilion Line: San Diego -2.5

San Diego -2.5 Point Total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego -135, Portland +110

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to wager on the Pilots' matchup versus the Toreros but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pilots (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pilots to defeat the Toreros with those odds, and the Pilots emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Betting against the spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a better payout. For instance, if the Pilots are +2.5 underdogs in this game, the +2.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or fall short of a win by no more than two points. If the Toreros win by at least three points, then the Toreros will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do it responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.