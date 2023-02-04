Saturday's contest that pits the Pepperdine Waves (7-17, 0-10 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (12-13, 4-6 WCC) at Firestone Fieldhouse should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of the Waves. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Pepperdine projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Portland. The over/under has been set at 156.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Portland vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Line: Portland -1.5

Portland -1.5 Point Total: 156.5

Portland vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 77, Portland 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Pepperdine

Pick ATS: Pepperdine (+1.5)



Pepperdine (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Portland is 10-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Pepperdine's 5-14-0 ATS record. A total of 11 out of the Pilots' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Waves' games have gone over. The two teams average 153.4 points per game combined, 3.1 less than this matchup's total. Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while Pepperdine has gone 1-9 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots average 76.6 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per outing (342nd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Portland loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. it records 30.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 276th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.7 per contest.

Portland knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.7. It shoots 37.5% from deep while its opponents hit 37.6% from long range.

The Pilots rank 88th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 332nd in college basketball defensively with 97.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Portland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pilots commit 13 per game (269th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (155th in college basketball action).

