Saturday's contest features the Eastern Washington Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky) and the Portland State Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky) matching up at Viking Pavillion in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for the Eagles according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Portland State is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Eastern Washington. The two teams are expected to come in below the 151.5 total.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Where: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Viking Pavillion

Line: Eastern Washington -4.5

Point Total: 151.5

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 74, Portland State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Eastern Washington

Pick ATS: Portland State (+4.5)



Portland State (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Eastern Washington has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Portland State is 6-12-0. A total of 13 out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Vikings' games have gone over. The teams average 151.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Eastern Washington has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. Portland State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have put together a 6-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Portland State averages 29 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.5 boards per game.

Portland State connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 34.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.4%.

Portland State has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (187th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (19th in college basketball).

