Thursday's game that pits the UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) versus the Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) at Gill Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of UCLA, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 73, Oregon State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-15.4)

UCLA (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.4

Oregon State is 11-9-0 against the spread this season compared to UCLA's 10-10-0 ATS record. The Beavers have hit the over in seven games, while Bruins games have gone over 10 times. Oregon State is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while UCLA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers have a -113 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 62 points per game to rank 351st in college basketball and are allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

Oregon State loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. it records 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 335th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.7 per contest.

Oregon State hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Beavers rank 333rd in college basketball by averaging 85.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 228th in college basketball, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon State loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.8 (249th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

