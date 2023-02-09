Thursday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) and the UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Gill Coliseum features the Beavers' Jordan Pope and the Bruins' Jaime Jaquez Jr. as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Location: Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State's Last Game

Oregon State lost its previous game to the Arizona, 84-52, on Saturday. Pope led the way with 11 points, and also had zero rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Pope 11 0 1 1 0 1 Dzmitry Ryuny 9 2 0 1 0 3 Rodrigue Andela 6 2 0 0 0 0

Oregon State Players to Watch

Glenn Taylor Jr. is tops on his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also posts 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dexter Akanno averages 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Rataj is posting 6.5 points, 0.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Dzmitry Ryuny paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.4), and also averages 4.8 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)