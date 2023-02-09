How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) are home in Pac-12 action versus the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- Oregon State is 6-6 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 145th.
- The Beavers score 62 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins give up.
- Oregon State has a 6-7 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Oregon State is posting 9.2 more points per game (65.8) than it is on the road (56.6).
- The Beavers give up 63.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.9 on the road.
- At home, Oregon State is making 2.6 fewer three-pointers per game (5.3) than on the road (7.9). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (29.5%) compared to away from home (39%).
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Colorado
|W 60-52
|Gill Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 68-57
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 84-52
|McKale Center
|2/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|USC
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
