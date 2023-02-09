The Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) are home in Pac-12 action versus the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Oregon State is 6-6 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Beavers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 145th.

The Beavers score 62 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins give up.

Oregon State has a 6-7 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Oregon State is posting 9.2 more points per game (65.8) than it is on the road (56.6).

The Beavers give up 63.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.9 on the road.

At home, Oregon State is making 2.6 fewer three-pointers per game (5.3) than on the road (7.9). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (29.5%) compared to away from home (39%).

Oregon State Schedule