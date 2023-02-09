Will Richardson and Boogie Ellis are two players to watch on Thursday at 11:00 PM ET, when the Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) square off against the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Matthew Knight Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon's Last Game

In its previous game, Oregon defeated the Arizona State on Saturday, 75-70. Its leading scorer was N'Faly Dante with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM N'Faly Dante 18 5 0 1 1 0 Keeshawn Barthelemy 15 2 5 3 0 3 Will Richardson 14 3 3 2 0 3

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also averages 13.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier is averaging 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Kel'el Ware posts 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field.

Rivaldo Soares is posting 7.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)