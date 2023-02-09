How to Watch Oregon vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Oregon has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 168th.
- The 70.8 points per game the Ducks put up are only 4.1 more points than the Trojans allow (66.7).
- Oregon is 14-4 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Oregon has played better at home this year, posting 73.3 points per game, compared to 67 per game away from home.
- At home, the Ducks are allowing 4.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than when playing on the road (69).
- Oregon is averaging 7 threes per game with a 30.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.7 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Utah
|W 68-56
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 91-76
|McKale Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 75-70
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/9/2023
|USC
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/11/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
