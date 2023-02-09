The Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Trojans allow to opponents.

Oregon has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Ducks are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 168th.

The 70.8 points per game the Ducks put up are only 4.1 more points than the Trojans allow (66.7).

Oregon is 14-4 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Oregon has played better at home this year, posting 73.3 points per game, compared to 67 per game away from home.

At home, the Ducks are allowing 4.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than when playing on the road (69).

Oregon is averaging 7 threes per game with a 30.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.7 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Oregon Schedule