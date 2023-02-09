Moses Wood and Tyler Beard are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) square off against the Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Chiles Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on Stadium.

How to Watch Portland vs. Pacific

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV: Stadium | Watch live on FuboTV

Portland's Last Game

In its previous game, Portland fell to the Pepperdine on Saturday, 94-93 in OT. Its top scorer was Tyler Robertson with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Robertson 35 14 5 0 0 1 Michael Meadows 19 3 1 0 0 1 Kristian Sjolund 16 4 2 1 0 1

Portland Players to Watch

Wood registers a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 14.7 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristian Sjolund posts 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alden Applewhite posts 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito posts 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)