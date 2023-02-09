WCC rivals meet when the Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) welcome in the Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Chiles Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Portland vs. Pacific Game Info

Portland Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pilots have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Portland has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pilots sit at 271st.
  • The Pilots average 77.2 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 76.5 the Tigers give up.
  • Portland is 11-3 when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland puts up 85.2 points per game at home, compared to 65.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.3 points per contest.
  • The Pilots are giving up 75.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (78.7).
  • Portland is draining 10.6 threes per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 4.1 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.5 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Gonzaga L 82-67 Chiles Center
2/2/2023 @ San Diego W 80-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
2/4/2023 @ Pepperdine L 94-93 Firestone Fieldhouse
2/9/2023 Pacific - Chiles Center
2/11/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Chiles Center
2/18/2023 Santa Clara - Chiles Center

