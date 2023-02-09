WCC rivals meet when the Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) welcome in the Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Chiles Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Portland vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Stadium

Portland Stats Insights

This season, the Pilots have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Portland has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pilots sit at 271st.

The Pilots average 77.2 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 76.5 the Tigers give up.

Portland is 11-3 when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland puts up 85.2 points per game at home, compared to 65.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.3 points per contest.

The Pilots are giving up 75.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (78.7).

Portland is draining 10.6 threes per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 4.1 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.5 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Schedule