How to Watch Portland vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WCC rivals meet when the Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) welcome in the Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Chiles Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Portland vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: Stadium
Portland Stats Insights
- This season, the Pilots have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Portland has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pilots sit at 271st.
- The Pilots average 77.2 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 76.5 the Tigers give up.
- Portland is 11-3 when scoring more than 76.5 points.
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland puts up 85.2 points per game at home, compared to 65.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.3 points per contest.
- The Pilots are giving up 75.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (78.7).
- Portland is draining 10.6 threes per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 4.1 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.5 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 82-67
|Chiles Center
|2/2/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 80-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|2/4/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 94-93
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|2/9/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
|2/11/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Chiles Center
|2/18/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Chiles Center
