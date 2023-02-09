Dalton Knecht and Cameron Parker are two players to watch when the Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) and the Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) go head to head at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center on Thursday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Portland State vs. Northern Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center Location: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Portland State's Last Game

Portland State dropped its previous game to the Eastern Washington, 98-88, on Saturday. Parker was its top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Parker 29 3 10 5 0 1 Jorell Saterfield 16 2 2 1 0 3 Isiah Kirby 9 2 1 1 0 0

Portland State Players to Watch

Hunter Woods is the Vikings' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he posts 10.9 points and 1.2 assists.

The Vikings receive 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jorell Saterfield.

Isaiah Johnson is putting up 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Mikal Starks is averaging 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)