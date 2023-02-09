Thursday's game that pits the Northern Colorado Bears (11-12) versus the Portland State Vikings (10-11) at Pamplin Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Northern Colorado, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Vikings are coming off of an 80-71 win over Eastern Washington in their last outing on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 71, Portland State 56

Portland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 48-47, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12

73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26

62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on January 7

65-64 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on January 19

Portland State Performance Insights