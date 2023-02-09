Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Northern Colorado Bears (11-12) versus the Portland State Vikings (10-11) at Pamplin Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Northern Colorado, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Vikings are coming off of an 80-71 win over Eastern Washington in their last outing on Saturday.
Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 71, Portland State 56
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- When the Vikings defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 48-47, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12
- 73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26
- 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on January 7
- 65-64 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on January 19
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings score 62.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 (140th in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.
- Portland State's offense has been less productive in Big Sky contests this year, tallying 61.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.5 PPG.
- The Vikings are putting up 60.3 points per game this season at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (64.9).
- Defensively, Portland State has played better in home games this season, ceding 54.2 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Vikings have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 62.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
