Friday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (18-6) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-12) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with UCLA taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 10.

The Beavers enter this game following a 67-48 loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 66, Oregon State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

The Beavers captured their signature win of the season on January 20 by claiming a 68-65 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Beavers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).

Oregon State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-72 at home over UCLA (No. 43) on January 1

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 8

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 3

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 7

96-84 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 17

Oregon State Performance Insights