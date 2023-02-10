Friday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (18-6) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-12) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with UCLA taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 10.

The Beavers enter this game following a 67-48 loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UCLA 66, Oregon State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

  • The Beavers captured their signature win of the season on January 20 by claiming a 68-65 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
  • The Beavers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).
  • Oregon State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-72 at home over UCLA (No. 43) on January 1
  • 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 8
  • 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 3
  • 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 7
  • 96-84 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 17

Oregon State Performance Insights

  • The Beavers put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • In Pac-12 games, Oregon State has averaged 4.6 fewer points (64.5) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
  • The Beavers are putting up more points at home (72.2 per game) than away (65.4).
  • Oregon State gives up 62.1 points per game at home, and 66.6 on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Beavers are scoring 64.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than their season average (69.1).

