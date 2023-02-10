Oregon State vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (18-6) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-12) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with UCLA taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 10.
The Beavers enter this game following a 67-48 loss to Colorado on Sunday.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 66, Oregon State 61
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- The Beavers captured their signature win of the season on January 20 by claiming a 68-65 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Beavers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).
- Oregon State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-72 at home over UCLA (No. 43) on January 1
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 8
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 3
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 7
- 96-84 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 17
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- In Pac-12 games, Oregon State has averaged 4.6 fewer points (64.5) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- The Beavers are putting up more points at home (72.2 per game) than away (65.4).
- Oregon State gives up 62.1 points per game at home, and 66.6 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Beavers are scoring 64.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than their season average (69.1).
