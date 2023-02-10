The Oregon State Beavers (11-12) will be looking to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (18-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Beavers score 7.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Bruins give up (61.9).

Oregon State is 9-6 when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

Oregon State is 10-5 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

The Bruins record 6.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Beavers allow (65.2).

UCLA has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

UCLA's record is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The Bruins are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (40.4%).

The Beavers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Bruins concede.

