How to Watch the Oregon State vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-12) will be looking to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (18-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oregon State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers score 7.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Bruins give up (61.9).
- Oregon State is 9-6 when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
- Oregon State is 10-5 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
- The Bruins record 6.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Beavers allow (65.2).
- UCLA has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- UCLA's record is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Bruins are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (40.4%).
- The Beavers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Bruins concede.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Cal
|L 64-62
|Haas Pavilion
|2/3/2023
|Utah
|L 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|Colorado
|L 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.