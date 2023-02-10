The Oregon State Beavers (11-12) will be looking to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (18-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Beavers score 7.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Bruins give up (61.9).
  • Oregon State is 9-6 when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
  • Oregon State is 10-5 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
  • The Bruins record 6.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Beavers allow (65.2).
  • UCLA has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • UCLA's record is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Bruins are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (40.4%).
  • The Beavers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Bruins concede.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Cal L 64-62 Haas Pavilion
2/3/2023 Utah L 75-73 Gill Coliseum
2/5/2023 Colorado L 67-48 Gill Coliseum
2/10/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
2/12/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
2/17/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

