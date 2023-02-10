Friday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (14-9) versus the USC Trojans (17-6) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Ducks are coming off of a 100-92 loss to Utah in their most recent game on Sunday.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 69, USC 61

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks notched their best win of the season on December 20 by claiming an 85-78 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Ducks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 11

82-62 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 6

100-57 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on November 7

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 70) on December 3

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 80) on November 27

Oregon Performance Insights