Oregon vs. USC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (14-9) versus the USC Trojans (17-6) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Ducks are coming off of a 100-92 loss to Utah in their most recent game on Sunday.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. USC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 69, USC 61
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks notched their best win of the season on December 20 by claiming an 85-78 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Ducks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (five).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 11
- 82-62 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 6
- 100-57 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on November 7
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 70) on December 3
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 80) on November 27
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks' +302 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (203rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Oregon is averaging fewer points (72.2 per game) than it is overall (78.1) in 2022-23.
- The Ducks score 80.5 points per game at home, and 72.2 on the road.
- At home, Oregon gives up 60.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 65.0.
- Over their last 10 games, the Ducks are putting up 71.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 78.1.
