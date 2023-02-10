The Oregon Ducks (14-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the USC Trojans (17-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 78.1 points per game are 24.1 more points than the 54 the Trojans allow.

Oregon has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.

Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 54 points.

The Trojans record 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 65 the Ducks give up.

USC is 11-2 when scoring more than 65 points.

USC has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.

The Trojans are making 37% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Ducks allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Ducks shoot 44% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Trojans allow.

Oregon Schedule