How to Watch the Oregon vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (14-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the USC Trojans (17-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks' 78.1 points per game are 24.1 more points than the 54 the Trojans allow.
- Oregon has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.
- Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 54 points.
- The Trojans record 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 65 the Ducks give up.
- USC is 11-2 when scoring more than 65 points.
- USC has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
- The Trojans are making 37% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Ducks allow to opponents (39.7%).
- The Ducks shoot 44% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Trojans allow.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 62-54
|Maples Pavilion
|2/3/2023
|Colorado
|L 63-53
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/5/2023
|Utah
|L 100-92
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/10/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|2/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
