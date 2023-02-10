The Oregon Ducks (14-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the USC Trojans (17-6) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks' 78.1 points per game are 24.1 more points than the 54 the Trojans allow.
  • Oregon has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.
  • Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 54 points.
  • The Trojans record 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 65 the Ducks give up.
  • USC is 11-2 when scoring more than 65 points.
  • USC has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Trojans are making 37% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Ducks allow to opponents (39.7%).
  • The Ducks shoot 44% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Trojans allow.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Stanford L 62-54 Maples Pavilion
2/3/2023 Colorado L 63-53 Matthew Knight Arena
2/5/2023 Utah L 100-92 Matthew Knight Arena
2/10/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
2/12/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
2/17/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.