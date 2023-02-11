Fancy placing a bet on Oregon State versus USC? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal where you live, keep reading for how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus!

USC vs. Oregon State Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Line: USC -8.5

USC -8.5 Point Total: 130.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Beavers versus Trojans game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams, such as the Beavers, will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Betting against the spread can be a little more complicated, but in certain circumstances, it can offer a better payout. For instance, if the Beavers are +8.5 underdogs in this game, the +8.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or lose the game by no more than eight points. If the Trojans win by at least nine points, then the Trojans will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Oregon State win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.