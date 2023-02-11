There are plenty of bets available on the Portland-Saint Mary's (CA) game, and you're in luck if you're a new player -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus for new users in areas where online sports betting is legal!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Portland Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -11.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -11.5 Point Total: 133.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Pilots versus Gaels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams, such as the Pilots, will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or a better chance to win in certain situations. If the Gaels, for example, are -11.5 on the spread, the -11.5 means that they must win by at least 12 points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Gaels don't win by 12 or more points, then the Pilots will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 133.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Portland be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.