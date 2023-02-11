Gill Coliseum is where the Oregon State Beavers (9-16, 3-11 Pac-12) and USC Trojans (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) will go head to head on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Glenn Taylor Jr. is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Oregon State's Last Game

Oregon State lost its previous game to the UCLA, 62-47, on Thursday. Jordan Pope was its high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Pope 17 1 2 1 0 3 Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 4 1 0 0 0 Dzmitry Ryuny 7 3 0 2 0 1

Oregon State Players to Watch

Taylor averages 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Dzmitry Ryuny averages a team-leading 4.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 4.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field.

Michael Rataj averages 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Dexter Akanno is averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)