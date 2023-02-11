Saturday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) taking on the Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for UCLA, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 69, Oregon 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-2.7)

UCLA (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Oregon has gone 12-10-0 against the spread, while UCLA's ATS record this season is 10-11-0. The Ducks are 11-11-0 and the Bruins are 10-11-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Oregon has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. UCLA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) and give up 66.9 per outing (100th in college basketball).

The 33.6 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 89th in the nation, and are 4.8 more than the 28.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Oregon connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (317th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.4% from deep.

The Ducks rank 166th in college basketball by averaging 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 119th in college basketball, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (221st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (298th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.