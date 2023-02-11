Saturday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) and Portland Pilots (18-6) going head to head at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gonzaga, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Pilots enter this contest following an 80-68 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

Portland vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

How to Watch on TV: WCC Network

Portland vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 71, Portland 58

Portland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 19, the Pilots took down the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-45.

Portland has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24

84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 96) on December 17

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 100) on January 7

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 100) on February 2

70-54 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 9

Portland Performance Insights