Portland vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) and Portland Pilots (18-6) going head to head at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gonzaga, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Pilots enter this contest following an 80-68 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.
Portland vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: WCC Network
Portland vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gonzaga 71, Portland 58
Portland Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on December 19, the Pilots took down the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-45.
- Portland has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24
- 84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 96) on December 17
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 100) on January 7
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 100) on February 2
- 70-54 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 9
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (posting 71.3 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and allowing 62.2 per outing, 123rd in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Portland is putting up more points (74.4 per game) than it is overall (71.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Pilots average 71.8 points per game. On the road, they average 71.6.
- At home Portland is conceding 59.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than it is away (69.2).
- The Pilots are averaging 74.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.3 more than their average for the season (71.3).
