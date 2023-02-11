Tyler Robertson is a player to watch when the Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) face off at Chiles Center on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Portland's Last Game

In its previous game, Portland topped the Pacific on Thursday, 81-73. Its leading scorer was Moses Wood with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Moses Wood 26 8 3 1 1 3 Juan Sebastian Gorosito 19 0 1 0 0 5 Tyler Robertson 15 8 6 1 1 2

Portland Players to Watch

Robertson paces his team in assists per contest (5.5), and also posts 15.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wood is tops on the Pilots with 15.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 1.9 assists.

Kristian Sjolund posts 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alden Applewhite posts 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 7.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)