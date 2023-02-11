Top Portland Players to Watch vs. Saint Mary's (CA) - February 11
Tyler Robertson is a player to watch when the Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) face off at Chiles Center on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chiles Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Portland's Last Game
In its previous game, Portland topped the Pacific on Thursday, 81-73. Its leading scorer was Moses Wood with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Moses Wood
|26
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Juan Sebastian Gorosito
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Tyler Robertson
|15
|8
|6
|1
|1
|2
Portland Players to Watch
Robertson paces his team in assists per contest (5.5), and also posts 15.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Wood is tops on the Pilots with 15.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 1.9 assists.
Kristian Sjolund posts 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Alden Applewhite posts 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor.
Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 7.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Robertson
|15.5
|5.5
|5.3
|0.9
|0.5
|1.5
|Moses Wood
|16.5
|5.4
|1.8
|0.7
|0.7
|2.7
|Kristian Sjolund
|10.3
|5.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.9
|Juan Sebastian Gorosito
|8.6
|1.4
|2.1
|0.5
|0.0
|2.1
|Alden Applewhite
|7.2
|2.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.4
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.