Top Portland State Players to Watch vs. Northern Arizona - February 11
Carson Towt and Cameron Parker are two players to watch on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky) match up with the Portland State Vikings (10-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.
How to Watch Portland State vs. Northern Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, February 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Arena: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- Location: Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
Portland State's Last Game
On Thursday, in its last game, Portland State fell to the Northern Colorado 88-79. With 32 points, Parker was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Parker
|32
|5
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Isiah Kirby
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bobby Harvey
|8
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
Portland State Players to Watch
Hunter Woods leads the Vikings in rebounding (5 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Jorell Saterfield is putting up 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 37.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
The Vikings get 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Isaiah Johnson.
Bobby Harvey gets the Vikings 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Parker
|20.8
|4.4
|6.3
|1.3
|0.1
|0.8
|Hunter Woods
|10.7
|5.4
|1
|1.1
|0.6
|2
|Jorell Saterfield
|10
|4.2
|0.6
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|Isaiah Johnson
|7.8
|3
|0.7
|0.8
|0.9
|0
|Bobby Harvey
|7.2
|3.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0
|1.8
