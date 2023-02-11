Carson Towt and Cameron Parker are two players to watch on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky) match up with the Portland State Vikings (10-15, 4-8 Big Sky) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Portland State vs. Northern Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome Location: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Portland State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Portland State fell to the Northern Colorado 88-79. With 32 points, Parker was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Parker 32 5 3 0 1 3 Isiah Kirby 12 0 2 1 0 2 Bobby Harvey 8 4 1 2 0 2

Portland State Players to Watch

Hunter Woods leads the Vikings in rebounding (5 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jorell Saterfield is putting up 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 37.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Vikings get 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Isaiah Johnson.

Bobby Harvey gets the Vikings 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)