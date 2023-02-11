Saturday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-11) and the Portland State Vikings (11-11) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-60 victory for heavily favored Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Vikings enter this game on the heels of a 56-52 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 60

Portland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 48-47, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12

73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26

56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on February 9

62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on January 7

Portland State Performance Insights