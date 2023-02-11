Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-11) and the Portland State Vikings (11-11) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-60 victory for heavily favored Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Vikings enter this game on the heels of a 56-52 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday.
Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 60
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- When the Vikings defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 48-47, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12
- 73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26
- 56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on February 9
- 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings average 62.2 points per game (238th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential overall.
- Portland State is scoring 60.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.6 fewer points per game than its season average (62.2).
- In home games, the Vikings are averaging 5.0 fewer points per game (59.9) than they are in away games (64.9).
- Defensively, Portland State has been better at home this season, allowing 54.0 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- The Vikings have been scoring 61.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 62.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.