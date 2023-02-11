The Portland Pilots (18-6) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Portland vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots' 71.3 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Portland is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 74 points.
  • Portland is 17-3 when it scores more than 60.2 points.
  • The 74 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Pilots allow (62.2).
  • Gonzaga is 21-3 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
  • Gonzaga is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (53.6%).
  • The Pilots make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Loyola Marymount W 58-39 Chiles Center
2/2/2023 @ San Francisco W 83-80 War Memorial Gymnasium
2/4/2023 @ Santa Clara W 80-68 Leavey Center
2/11/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
2/16/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Chiles Center
2/18/2023 Pacific - Chiles Center

