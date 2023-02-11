How to Watch the Portland vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (18-6) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: Bally Sports
Portland vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots' 71.3 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Portland is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 74 points.
- Portland is 17-3 when it scores more than 60.2 points.
- The 74 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Pilots allow (62.2).
- Gonzaga is 21-3 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
- Gonzaga is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (53.6%).
- The Pilots make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 58-39
|Chiles Center
|2/2/2023
|@ San Francisco
|W 83-80
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|2/4/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|W 80-68
|Leavey Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Chiles Center
|2/18/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
