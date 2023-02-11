The Portland Pilots (18-6) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Portland vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 71.3 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Portland is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 74 points.

Portland is 17-3 when it scores more than 60.2 points.

The 74 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Pilots allow (62.2).

Gonzaga is 21-3 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Gonzaga is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (53.6%).

The Pilots make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland Schedule