Oregon State vs. USC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Galen Center has the Oregon State Beavers (11-13) matching up with the USC Trojans (18-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 win for Oregon State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Beavers fell in their most recent matchup 62-54 against UCLA on Friday.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oregon State vs. USC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 65, USC 64
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- When the Beavers beat the UCLA Bruins (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 77-72, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Beavers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (six).
- Oregon State has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 20
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 8
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 3
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 7
- 96-84 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.5 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (206th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Oregon State is putting up fewer points (63.7 per game) than it is overall (68.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Beavers are scoring 8.7 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (63.5).
- Oregon State is giving up fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (65.8).
- While the Beavers are putting up 68.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 62.6 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.