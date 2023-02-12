Sunday's contest at Galen Center has the Oregon State Beavers (11-13) matching up with the USC Trojans (18-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 win for Oregon State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Beavers fell in their most recent matchup 62-54 against UCLA on Friday.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oregon State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 65, USC 64

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

When the Beavers beat the UCLA Bruins (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 77-72, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Beavers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (six).

Oregon State has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 20

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 8

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 3

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 7

96-84 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oregon State Performance Insights