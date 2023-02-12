The Oregon State Beavers (11-13) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (18-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Beavers' 68.5 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 53.9 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Oregon State is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 66 points.
  • Oregon State is 11-11 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
  • The 66 points per game the Trojans put up are just 0.9 more points than the Beavers give up (65.1).
  • USC has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.
  • USC is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Beavers concede.
  • The Beavers make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/3/2023 Utah L 75-73 Gill Coliseum
2/5/2023 Colorado L 67-48 Gill Coliseum
2/10/2023 @ UCLA L 62-54 Pauley Pavilion
2/12/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
2/17/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

