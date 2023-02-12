The Oregon State Beavers (11-13) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (18-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Beavers' 68.5 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 53.9 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Oregon State is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 66 points.

Oregon State is 11-11 when it scores more than 53.9 points.

The 66 points per game the Trojans put up are just 0.9 more points than the Beavers give up (65.1).

USC has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.

USC is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

This year the Trojans are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Beavers concede.

The Beavers make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon State Schedule