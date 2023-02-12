How to Watch the Oregon State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
The Oregon State Beavers (11-13) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (18-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers' 68.5 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 53.9 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- Oregon State is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 66 points.
- Oregon State is 11-11 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
- The 66 points per game the Trojans put up are just 0.9 more points than the Beavers give up (65.1).
- USC has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- USC is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
- This year the Trojans are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Beavers concede.
- The Beavers make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|Utah
|L 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|Colorado
|L 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 62-54
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
