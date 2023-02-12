Sunday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (14-10) against the UCLA Bruins (19-6) at Pauley Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Oregon. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Ducks' last contest was a 56-51 loss to USC on Friday.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 66, UCLA 64

Oregon Schedule Analysis

On December 20 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Ducks secured their signature win of the season, an 85-78 victory at a neutral site.

The Ducks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).

Oregon has five Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 13th-most in Division I. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

According to the RPI, the Bruins have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 68th-most in Division 1.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 11

82-62 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 6

100-57 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on November 7

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 70) on December 3

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 80) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oregon Performance Insights