Oregon vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (14-10) against the UCLA Bruins (19-6) at Pauley Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Oregon. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Ducks' last contest was a 56-51 loss to USC on Friday.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 66, UCLA 64
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- On December 20 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Ducks secured their signature win of the season, an 85-78 victory at a neutral site.
- The Ducks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (five).
- Oregon has five Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 13th-most in Division I. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 10th-most.
- According to the RPI, the Bruins have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 68th-most in Division 1.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 11
- 82-62 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 6
- 100-57 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on November 7
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 70) on December 3
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 80) on November 27
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks have a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Oregon is putting up fewer points (70.5 per game) than it is overall (77.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Ducks score 80.5 points per game. On the road, they score 69.1.
- Oregon is conceding fewer points at home (60.0 per game) than on the road (63.7).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Ducks are scoring 69.5 points per contest, 7.5 fewer points than their season average (77.0).
