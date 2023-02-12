The Oregon Ducks (14-10) will try to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UCLA Bruins (19-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks' 77 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bruins give up.
  • Oregon is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
  • Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
  • The 71.2 points per game the Bruins record are 6.6 more points than the Ducks give up (64.6).
  • UCLA is 13-4 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • UCLA has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
  • This year the Bruins are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Ducks give up.
  • The Ducks make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/3/2023 Colorado L 63-53 Matthew Knight Arena
2/5/2023 Utah L 100-92 Matthew Knight Arena
2/10/2023 @ USC L 56-51 Galen Center
2/12/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
2/17/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

