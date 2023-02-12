How to Watch the Oregon vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (14-10) will try to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UCLA Bruins (19-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks' 77 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bruins give up.
- Oregon is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
- Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
- The 71.2 points per game the Bruins record are 6.6 more points than the Ducks give up (64.6).
- UCLA is 13-4 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- UCLA has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
- This year the Bruins are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Ducks give up.
- The Ducks make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|Colorado
|L 63-53
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/5/2023
|Utah
|L 100-92
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/10/2023
|@ USC
|L 56-51
|Galen Center
|2/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
