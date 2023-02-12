The Oregon Ducks (14-10) will try to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UCLA Bruins (19-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 77 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bruins give up.

Oregon is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

The 71.2 points per game the Bruins record are 6.6 more points than the Ducks give up (64.6).

UCLA is 13-4 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

UCLA has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

This year the Bruins are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Ducks give up.

The Ducks make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

