The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) will look to LeBron James (seventh in the league scoring 30.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Damian Lillard (fourth in the NBA with 31.0 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Moda Center. The Lakers are 2.5-point road underdogs in the game, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023

10:00 PM ET

Portland, Oregon

Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 2.5)

Trail Blazers (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Lakers (26-29-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.2% of the time, 2.6% less often than the Trail Blazers (27-28-1) this season.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 56% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (38.9%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents are more successful (52.6% of the time) than Portland and its opponents (48.2%).

The Trail Blazers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-12) this season, better than the .405 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (17-25).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, Portland is averaging 114.9 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 114.8 points per contest on defense (18th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers are delivering 24.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 22nd in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Trail Blazers rank eighth in the NBA with 12.9 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Portland has taken 59.1% two-pointers (accounting for 68.4% of the team's buckets) and 40.9% three-pointers (31.6%).

