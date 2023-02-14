The Portland Trail Blazers (28-29) take the court against the Washington Wizards (26-30) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and NBCS-DC.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and NBCS-DC

ROOT Sports NW+ and NBCS-DC Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 115 - Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3.5)

Wizards (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Trail Blazers (28-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 49.1% of the time, 2.7% more often than the Wizards (26-29-1) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Washington is 12-14 against the spread compared to the 12-8 ATS record Portland puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Portland does it in fewer games (49.1% of the time) than Washington (50%).

The Trail Blazers have a .586 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-12) this season while the Wizards have a .382 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-21).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

This season, Portland is averaging 115.1 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 114.8 points per contest (18th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA with 24.3 dimes per contest.

With 13.1 threes per game, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the NBA. They own a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Of the shots taken by Portland in 2022-23, 59% of them have been two-pointers (68.1% of the team's made baskets) and 41% have been from beyond the arc (31.9%).

