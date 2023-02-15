Oregon vs. Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:26 AM PST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) and the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) hit the court in a game with no set line at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Oregon vs. Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ducks Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Ducks' 23 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (47.8%).
- Oregon is 12-11-0 ATS this season.
- Washington (13-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 59.1% of the time, 6.9% more often than Oregon (12-11-0) this year.
Oregon vs. Washington Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington
|69.0
|139.7
|70.3
|137.3
|139.0
|Oregon
|70.7
|139.7
|67.0
|137.3
|138.1
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone over the total six times.
- Oregon has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread in conference games this season.
- The Ducks score only 0.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Huskies give up to opponents (70.3).
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Oregon is 9-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
Washington vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington
|13-9-0
|12-10-0
|Oregon
|12-11-0
|11-12-0
Oregon vs. Washington Home/Away Splits
|Washington
|Oregon
|10-5
|Home Record
|11-5
|1-8
|Away Record
|3-4
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|72.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-4-0
