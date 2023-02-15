The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) and the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) hit the court in a game with no set line at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Oregon vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ducks Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Ducks' 23 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (47.8%).

Oregon is 12-11-0 ATS this season.

Washington (13-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 59.1% of the time, 6.9% more often than Oregon (12-11-0) this year.

Oregon vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 69.0 139.7 70.3 137.3 139.0 Oregon 70.7 139.7 67.0 137.3 138.1

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone over the total six times.

Oregon has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread in conference games this season.

The Ducks score only 0.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Huskies give up to opponents (70.3).

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Oregon is 9-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 13-9-0 12-10-0 Oregon 12-11-0 11-12-0

Oregon vs. Washington Home/Away Splits

Washington Oregon 10-5 Home Record 11-5 1-8 Away Record 3-4 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.