Top Oregon Players to Watch vs. Washington - February 15
The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) square off against the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. N'Faly Dante of the Ducks is a player to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPNU.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 15
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPNU
Oregon's Last Game
Oregon dropped its most recent game to the UCLA, 70-63, on Saturday. Jermaine Couisnard was its top scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jermaine Couisnard
|19
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|N'Faly Dante
|13
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rivaldo Soares
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
Oregon Players to Watch
Dante is the Ducks' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he puts up 13.4 points and 1.1 assists.
Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
Kel'el Ware gives the Ducks 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
The Ducks receive 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Rivaldo Soares.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|N'Faly Dante
|12.7
|7.2
|0.5
|1.2
|1.5
|0.0
|Will Richardson
|12.3
|3.3
|5.3
|1.8
|0.0
|1.9
|Jermaine Couisnard
|13.6
|2.8
|2.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.8
|Nate Bittle
|6.8
|5.4
|0.5
|0.4
|1.4
|0.7
|Keeshawn Barthelemy
|8.8
|1.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.0
|1.4
