The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) square off against the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. N'Faly Dante of the Ducks is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ESPNU

Oregon's Last Game

Oregon dropped its most recent game to the UCLA, 70-63, on Saturday. Jermaine Couisnard was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jermaine Couisnard 19 2 3 1 1 2 N'Faly Dante 13 9 0 0 2 0 Rivaldo Soares 9 1 2 0 0 1

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante is the Ducks' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he puts up 13.4 points and 1.1 assists.

Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Kel'el Ware gives the Ducks 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Ducks receive 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Rivaldo Soares.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)