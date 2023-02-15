The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It will air at 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oregon has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks rank 123rd.

The Ducks put up only 0.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (70.3).

Oregon is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 69 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Oregon averages 72.9 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.

In 2022-23 the Ducks are allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (64.7) than on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Oregon drains fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.9), and makes a lower percentage away (30.3%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Oregon Schedule