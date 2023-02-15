How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:31 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It will air at 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPNU
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oregon has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks rank 123rd.
- The Ducks put up only 0.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (70.3).
- Oregon is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 69 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Oregon averages 72.9 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.
- In 2022-23 the Ducks are allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (64.7) than on the road (69).
- Beyond the arc, Oregon drains fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.9), and makes a lower percentage away (30.3%) than at home (31.3%) as well.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 75-70
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/9/2023
|USC
|W 78-60
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/11/2023
|UCLA
|L 70-63
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
