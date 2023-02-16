Thursday's 11:00 PM ET game between the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum features the Beavers' Glenn Taylor Jr. as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, February 16

Thursday, February 16 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Oregon State defeated the USC on Saturday, 61-58. Its high scorer was Taylor with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Glenn Taylor Jr. 18 10 1 2 1 0 Jordan Pope 16 0 3 0 0 2 Dzmitry Ryuny 9 1 0 0 0 3

Oregon State Players to Watch

The Beavers receive 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Taylor.

Dzmitry Ryuny is No. 1 on the Beavers in rebounding (4.2 per game), and averages 5.0 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Beavers get 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Michael Rataj.

Dexter Akanno gives the Beavers 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)