Top Oregon State Players to Watch vs. Washington State - February 16
Thursday's 11:00 PM ET game between the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum features the Beavers' Glenn Taylor Jr. as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 16
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Location: Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oregon State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Oregon State defeated the USC on Saturday, 61-58. Its high scorer was Taylor with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Glenn Taylor Jr.
|18
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Jordan Pope
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Dzmitry Ryuny
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Oregon State Players to Watch
The Beavers receive 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Taylor.
Dzmitry Ryuny is No. 1 on the Beavers in rebounding (4.2 per game), and averages 5.0 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
The Beavers get 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Michael Rataj.
Dexter Akanno gives the Beavers 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Pope
|13.8
|2.1
|2.2
|0.9
|0.0
|2.4
|Glenn Taylor Jr.
|10.8
|4.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.8
|Michael Rataj
|7.1
|3.9
|0.8
|1.1
|0.0
|0.9
|Tyler Bilodeau
|7.0
|3.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.6
|KC Ibekwe
|3.4
|3.5
|0.3
|0.0
|1.6
|0.0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.