How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:31 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) are welcoming in the Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) for a contest between Pac-12 rivals at Beasley Coliseum, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPNU
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- Oregon State is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 76th.
- The Beavers put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Cougars allow (65.2).
- When Oregon State allows fewer than 66.9 points, it is 9-5.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Oregon State is scoring 64.1 points per game, 7.5 more than it is averaging away (56.6).
- The Beavers concede 63.1 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.
- Oregon State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than on the road (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.2%) than on the road (39%).
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 84-52
|McKale Center
|2/9/2023
|UCLA
|L 62-47
|Gill Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|USC
|W 61-58
|Gill Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Gill Coliseum
