The Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) are welcoming in the Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) for a contest between Pac-12 rivals at Beasley Coliseum, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: ESPNU

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Oregon State is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Beavers are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 76th.

The Beavers put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Cougars allow (65.2).

When Oregon State allows fewer than 66.9 points, it is 9-5.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

At home Oregon State is scoring 64.1 points per game, 7.5 more than it is averaging away (56.6).

The Beavers concede 63.1 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.

Oregon State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than on the road (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.2%) than on the road (39%).

Oregon State Schedule