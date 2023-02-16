Thursday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (18-7) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-14) at Chiles Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Portland, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Pilots lost 63-53 to Gonzaga on Saturday.

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 74, Saint Mary's (CA) 63

Portland Schedule Analysis

When the Pilots defeated the BYU Cougars, the No. 12 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-45 on December 19, it was their season's signature win.

Portland has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Pilots are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24

84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 96) on December 17

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 100) on February 2

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 100) on January 7

70-54 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 9

Portland Performance Insights