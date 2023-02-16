Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:44 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (18-7) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-14) at Chiles Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Portland, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Pilots lost 63-53 to Gonzaga on Saturday.
Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 74, Saint Mary's (CA) 63
Portland Schedule Analysis
- When the Pilots defeated the BYU Cougars, the No. 12 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-45 on December 19, it was their season's signature win.
- Portland has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Pilots are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24
- 84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 96) on December 17
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 100) on February 2
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 100) on January 7
- 70-54 at home over Hawaii (No. 129) on November 9
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots have a +207 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 62.2 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Portland is scoring 72.9 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (70.5 points per game) is 2.4 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Pilots are posting 2.1 more points per game (71.8) than they are on the road (69.7).
- Portland is allowing 59.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (68.6).
- The Pilots' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 71.3 points per contest compared to the 70.5 they've averaged this year.
