Portland State vs. Idaho State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (10-14) versus the Portland State Vikings (12-11) at Reed Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Idaho State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Vikings claimed a 60-55 victory over Northern Arizona.
Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Portland State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 77, Portland State 53
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings took down the Idaho State Bengals in a 48-47 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on February 11
- 73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26
- 56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on February 9
- 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 62.1 points per game (241st in college basketball) and allowing 61.9 (105th in college basketball).
- Portland State has averaged 1.6 fewer points in Big Sky action (60.5) than overall (62.1).
- The Vikings score 59.9 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- At home, Portland State concedes 54.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 72.1.
- The Vikings have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 62.2 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 62.1.
