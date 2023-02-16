Thursday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (10-14) versus the Portland State Vikings (12-11) at Reed Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Idaho State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Vikings claimed a 60-55 victory over Northern Arizona.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Portland State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Idaho State 77, Portland State 53

Portland State Schedule Analysis

  • The Vikings took down the Idaho State Bengals in a 48-47 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12
  • 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on February 11
  • 73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26
  • 56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on February 9
  • 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1

Portland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 62.1 points per game (241st in college basketball) and allowing 61.9 (105th in college basketball).
  • Portland State has averaged 1.6 fewer points in Big Sky action (60.5) than overall (62.1).
  • The Vikings score 59.9 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
  • At home, Portland State concedes 54.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 72.1.
  • The Vikings have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 62.2 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 62.1.

