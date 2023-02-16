Thursday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (10-14) versus the Portland State Vikings (12-11) at Reed Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Idaho State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Vikings claimed a 60-55 victory over Northern Arizona.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Portland State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 77, Portland State 53

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings took down the Idaho State Bengals in a 48-47 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on January 12

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on February 11

73-55 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on November 26

56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on February 9

62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on December 1

Portland State Performance Insights