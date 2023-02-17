The Oregon State Beavers (11-14) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Washington Huskies (13-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Beavers score an average of 68 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Oregon State has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

Oregon State has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.

The Huskies put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Beavers allow (64.9).

When Washington scores more than 64.9 points, it is 8-1.

Washington's record is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 68 points.

The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (39.4%).

The Beavers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon State Schedule