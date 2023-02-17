The Oregon State Beavers (11-14) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Washington Huskies (13-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon State vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Beavers score an average of 68 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Oregon State has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.
  • Oregon State has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
  • The Huskies put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Beavers allow (64.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 64.9 points, it is 8-1.
  • Washington's record is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 68 points.
  • The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (39.4%).
  • The Beavers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Colorado L 67-48 Gill Coliseum
2/10/2023 @ UCLA L 62-54 Pauley Pavilion
2/12/2023 @ USC L 60-56 Galen Center
2/17/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
2/23/2023 Arizona State - Gill Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.