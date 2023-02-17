How to Watch the Oregon State vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 17
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-14) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Washington Huskies (13-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET.
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers score an average of 68 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Oregon State has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.
- Oregon State has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
- The Huskies put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Beavers allow (64.9).
- When Washington scores more than 64.9 points, it is 8-1.
- Washington's record is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 68 points.
- The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Beavers allow to opponents (39.4%).
- The Beavers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% less than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Colorado
|L 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 62-54
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|@ USC
|L 60-56
|Galen Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
