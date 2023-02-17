Friday's game that pits the Washington Huskies (13-11) against the Oregon State Beavers (11-14) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Washington. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Beavers are coming off of a 60-56 loss to USC in their last game on Sunday.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Oregon State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 64, Oregon State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Beavers defeated the No. 18 UCLA Bruins, 77-72, on January 1.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Beavers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Oregon State has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 33) on January 20

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 3

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 138) on November 17

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 146) on January 8

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7

Oregon State Performance Insights