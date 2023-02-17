Oregon State vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Washington Huskies (13-11) against the Oregon State Beavers (11-14) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Washington. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Beavers are coming off of a 60-56 loss to USC in their last game on Sunday.
Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
Oregon State vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington 64, Oregon State 61
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Beavers defeated the No. 18 UCLA Bruins, 77-72, on January 1.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Beavers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.
- Oregon State has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 33) on January 20
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 3
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 138) on November 17
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 146) on January 8
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 68.0 points per game, 133rd in college basketball, and are giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 196th in college basketball.
- In Pac-12 action, Oregon State has averaged 4.9 fewer points (63.1) than overall (68.0) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Beavers are scoring 9.8 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (62.4).
- At home Oregon State is conceding 62.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than it is away (65.0).
- Over their past 10 games, the Beavers are posting 61.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than their season average (68.0).
