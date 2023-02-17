The Oregon Ducks (14-11) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (16-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up 14 more points per game (76.2) than the Cougars give up (62.2).

When Oregon allows fewer than 68.2 points, it is 11-5.

Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

The 68.2 points per game the Cougars score are just 3.5 more points than the Ducks allow (64.7).

Washington State has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Washington State's record is 15-8 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.

The Cougars shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Ducks allow defensively.

Oregon Schedule