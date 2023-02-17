Friday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (16-9) and Oregon Ducks (14-11) squaring off at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Ducks' last contest on Sunday ended in a 67-57 loss to UCLA.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Oregon vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 68, Oregon 67

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks' signature win of the season came in a 73-45 victory on January 1 against the USC Trojans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Ducks are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Oregon has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 59) on December 3

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 67) on December 11

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 74) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights