Oregon vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (16-9) and Oregon Ducks (14-11) squaring off at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Ducks' last contest on Sunday ended in a 67-57 loss to UCLA.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
Oregon vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington State 68, Oregon 67
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks' signature win of the season came in a 73-45 victory on January 1 against the USC Trojans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Ducks are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
- Oregon has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 59) on December 3
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 67) on December 11
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 74) on January 13
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball.
- In Pac-12 games, Oregon has averaged 6.6 fewer points (69.6) than overall (76.2) in 2022-23.
- The Ducks are scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than on the road (67.6).
- At home, Oregon concedes 60.0 points per game. Away, it allows 64.1.
- The Ducks have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 67.0 points per contest, 9.2 fewer points their than season average of 76.2.
