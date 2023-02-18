Looking to make a wager on the game between Portland and Santa Clara? If your state or area has legalized online sports betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and get the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Santa Clara vs. Portland Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: WCC Network

WCC Network Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Line: Santa Clara -3.5

Santa Clara -3.5 Point Total: 153.5

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to wager on the Pilots' matchup versus the Broncos but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pilots -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with +110 odds on the Pilots to take down the Broncos, and the Pilots emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21. Currently, this matchup doesn't have a moneyline, but check back soon, as one could be posted at a later time.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Pilots at +3.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or more reasonable chance to win the bet in certain situations. In this case, the +3.5 means that the Pilots must win, tie, or lose by three points or fewer to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Broncos would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $20.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Portland win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

