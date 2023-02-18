Kraken vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (31-18-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8, winners of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET.
Kraken vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-170)
|Red Wings (+145)
|6.5
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 65.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-8).
- Seattle has a record of 8-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (88.9% win percentage).
- The Kraken have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this matchup.
- In 25 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Kraken vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|193 (5th)
|Goals
|168 (21st)
|169 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|172 (18th)
|33 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (11th)
|46 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (16th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kraken's 193 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kraken are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 169 total goals (3.1 per game).
- With a +24 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.
