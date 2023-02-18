The Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) travel to face the Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-9.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Washington (-9) 130 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Washington (-8.5) 129.5 -425 +310 Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has compiled a 12-12-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Beavers have an ATS record of 8-6-1.
  • Washington has covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much better (99th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (176th).
  • Oddsmakers have made the Beavers' national championship odds the same now (+60000) compared to the start of the season (+60000).
  • The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.