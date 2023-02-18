Oregon State vs. Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) travel to face the Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Oregon State matchup.
Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-9.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Washington (-9)
|130
|-425
|+340
|Tipico
|Washington (-8.5)
|129.5
|-425
|+310
Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon State has compiled a 12-12-2 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Beavers have an ATS record of 8-6-1.
- Washington has covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times this season.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much better (99th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (176th).
- Oddsmakers have made the Beavers' national championship odds the same now (+60000) compared to the start of the season (+60000).
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
