The Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) travel to face the Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon State has compiled a 12-12-2 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Beavers have an ATS record of 8-6-1.

Washington has covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much better (99th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (176th).

Oddsmakers have made the Beavers' national championship odds the same now (+60000) compared to the start of the season (+60000).

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +60000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

