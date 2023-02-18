Saturday's game between the Washington Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (10-17, 4-12 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Washington squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Oregon State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 70, Oregon State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.2)

Washington (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.4

Washington has a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oregon State, who is 13-10-0 ATS. A total of 13 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Beavers' games have gone over. Washington is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Oregon State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers have put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Oregon State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It grabs 28.3 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Oregon State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Oregon State loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.9 (267th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

