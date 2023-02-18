Saturday's contest features the Portland Pilots (19-7) and the Pacific Tigers (12-15) matching up at Chiles Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-62 victory for heavily favored Portland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Pilots won on Thursday 77-66 against Saint Mary's (CA).

Portland vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Portland vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 75, Pacific 62

Portland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Pilots took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-60.

Portland has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

The Pilots have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 19

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 111) on January 7

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 111) on February 2

84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 127) on December 17

80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 128) on February 4

Portland Performance Insights