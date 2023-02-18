Portland vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Portland Pilots (19-7) and the Pacific Tigers (12-15) matching up at Chiles Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-62 victory for heavily favored Portland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Pilots won on Thursday 77-66 against Saint Mary's (CA).
Portland vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Portland vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 75, Pacific 62
Portland Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Pilots took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-60.
- Portland has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
- The Pilots have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 19
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 111) on January 7
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 111) on February 2
- 84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 127) on December 17
- 80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 128) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots' +218 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.8 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (127th in college basketball).
- Portland is averaging 73.1 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.3 more points per game than its season average (70.8).
- The Pilots put up 72.1 points per game at home, compared to 69.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Portland has been better at home this year, giving up 59.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 away from home.
- The Pilots have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 70.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points more than the 70.8 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.