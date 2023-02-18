Saturday's Big Sky slate will see the Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) take on the Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Portland State vs. Weber State matchup in this article.

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon

Portland State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Portland State vs. Weber State Betting Trends

Portland State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times this season.

Weber State has put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

