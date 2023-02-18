Portland State vs. Weber State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
Saturday's Big Sky slate will see the Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) take on the Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Portland State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Portland State Moneyline
|Weber State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Portland State (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Portland State (-1)
|140.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Portland State (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
Portland State vs. Weber State Betting Trends
- Portland State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- The Vikings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times this season.
- Weber State has put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Wildcats' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
