Saturday's Big Sky slate will see the Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) take on the Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Portland State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Portland State Moneyline Weber State Moneyline
BetMGM Portland State (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Portland State (-1) 140.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Portland State (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Portland State vs. Weber State Betting Trends

  • Portland State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times this season.
  • Weber State has put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Wildcats' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

